21 Feb. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping may visit Russia soon. The purpose of the trip is to support peace talks, as well as the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons.

A number of world media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, write about the trip of the head of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, to Russia.

It is clarified that specific date have not been announced yet . At the same time, sources say that Xi Jinping may visit the country in April or May.