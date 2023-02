21 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The electricity supply was partially suspended in the Baikonur and Saryarsk districts of Astana.

According to TASS, Republic Avenue, the historical center of this part of the city, was left without electricity.

In addition to this, there is no electricity in the area of Baraev Street, where the Russian embassy in Kazakhstan is located. The power supply has been restored now. The cause of the incident is under investigation.