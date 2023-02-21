Aeroflot launches flights from Moscow to Izmir

21 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aeroflot will open flights from Moscow to Turkish Izmir by the summer, the airline reported.

Although the first flight will take place on Saturday, May 27, the tickets can be bought now.

Boeing 737 aircraft will fly between the route points.

Flights will be operated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as Saturday, that is, four times a week.

Departure and arrival time

The plane will take off from Moscow at 8 am, in Izmir it will be in almost five hours, at 12.50. The plane departs back at 14.20, respectively, it will arrive in the capital at 19.10. The time is local, however, in Izmir and Moscow it is the same.

New Aeroflot flights

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, from March 5, Aeroflot launches flights from Moscow to Ganja. They will be operated once a week, on Sundays.

In addition to this, the airline intends to increase the frequency of flights to Sochi for this summer: on March 26, it will be possible to get there from 11 Russian cities. It should be noted that the resort city has actually become a transport hub for the South of Russia, whose airports have been closed since the start of the SMO, that is, for almost a year.