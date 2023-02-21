Azerbaijan to celebrate 100th anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov

21 Feb. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commemorative events will be held in Azerbaijan and Dagestan in honor of prominent figures of the two republics.

The 100th anniversary of the birth of the leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev will be celebrated in Dagestan. Events will also be held in memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani statesman Aziz Aliyev. Azerbaijan is organizing commemorative events in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Dagestan poet Rasul Gamzatov.

Let us note that the Dagestan poet is honored in many regions of Russia: in Astrakhan, an avenue will be named after him, while in Rostov-on-Don, a street will be named after Gamzatov.