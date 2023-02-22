Russian female weightlifters to be provided with Hijabs upon arrival at Iranian airport

22 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian female athletes, who are set to participate in next month’s women weightlifting tournament in Iran, will be provided with mandatory Hijabs upon their arrival at the airport, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Weightlifting Federation said.

"The tournament is the Norouzgah Olympiad runs from March 10-14. Only female athletes will take part in it and Russia has sent a list of 4 athletes," she said.

"As stated in the Regulation Book, it is mandatory to wear a Hijab and we will provide them at the airport," the spokeswoman for the Iranian Weightlifting Federation added.

The head coach of the Russian women’s weightlifting national team earlier said that the possible participation of domestic female weightlifters at the championship in Iran had not been confirmed as of yet.