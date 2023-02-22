Death toll from Turkey earthquakes updated

22 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As a result of the earthquake that hit the Turkish province of Hatay on February 20, six people were killed and 562 people were injured. The total death toll from devastating earthquakes in Turkey has climbed to 42,310, Turkey’s Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said.

"According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquakes that rocked the Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, and Elazig has reached 42,310. As many as 448,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area," it said.

According to AFAD, more than 7,000 aftershocks have been registered since the first powerful quake on February 6.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria. On Monday, magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 earthquakes rocked southeastern Turkey with an interval of 17 minutes.