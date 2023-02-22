Russia knows who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

22 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The blasts that targeted the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last year constitute the use of force incompatible with the goals of the United Nations Charter, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"So now we know with a high degree of certainty not only who blew up our gas pipe, and also how they did it. Basically, these facts allow us to say that this was a use of force carried out in a way that is incompatible with the goals of the UN Charter," he told the UN Security Council.

Investigations by Denmark, Germany and Sweden into explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have not yet concluded, the three countries said on Tuesday.

The explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines took place on September 26, 2022.