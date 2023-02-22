Russian Foreign Ministry points out "geopolitical background" of EU mission in Armenia

22 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brussels' decision to deploy an EU mission in Armenia has a distinct geopolitical background, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The matter was discussed during the phone conversation between Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

"While discussing the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Galuzin noted that Brussels' decision to deploy the so-called EU civil mission in Armenia has a clear geopolitical underlying cause that doesn't contribute to real stabilization in the South Caucasus. The lack of consensus on this initiative between Baku and Yerevan was also emphasized," the statement said.

The civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will include 100 members, with nearly 50 unarmed observers. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission. Meanwhile, the mission's initial mandate will last for two years.