What sanctions U.S. plans to impose against Russia?

22 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. is expected to impose fresh sanctions on about 200 Russian individuals and entities this week, according to people familiar with the matter, in a push to tighten the sanctions net around the country.

The report says the package is expected to be released by the Treasury Department and the State Department this week and will target Russian governors and family members of Russian government officials. It will also include defense industry organizations and related entities, technology firms, as well as sanctions evasion networks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The EU member states are also discussing their new set of economic restrictions against Russia. In particular, they are considering proposals to ban Russian imports worth more than $11 billion, as well as sanctions against Iranian organizations that supply drones to Russia. As in previous packages, the new EU measures are closely coordinated with Washington and London.