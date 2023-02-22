Israel: Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons

22 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is “dangerously close” to completing its nuclear weapons program, and will be able to produce an atomic bomb unless the West gets tough on Tehran, Israel’s prime minister has warned.

Naftali Bennett told the UK’s Telegraph newspaper that Western allies are “waking up” to the threat of Iran becoming a nuclear power, as Israeli leaders urged Britain and others to keep up the pressure on Tehran.

“Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons,” Bennett said.

“Without pressure from the west, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon,” he said. “The world must take a firm stance … Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”