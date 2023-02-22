U.S. rejects reports of Washington's involvement in Nord Stream blasts

22 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington believes that accusations of US involvement in the sabotage of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines are false, US Political Minister Counselor John Kelley told the UN Security Council.

"Accusations that the United States was involved in this act of sabotage are completely false. The United States was not involved in any way," he said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes.