22 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the Mediterranean Sea was felt in Israel on Wednesday morning, initial reports said.

The quake hit off the cost of Lebanon. So far, no reports of the damage or casualties have emerged.

On Monday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on the border with Syria with tremors felt across the region, including northern Israel, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq.