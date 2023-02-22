IAEA officials began investigations in Iran

22 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

IAEA officials arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and have begun their investigations, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

It was noted that with the interaction and coordination made, Iran always tries to avoid creating new ambiguity in the agency's cooperation process.

Turning to the JCPOA revival negotiations, the AEOI criticized the approach of the other parties who did not adhere to their commitments.

The main parties of the JCPOA agreement did not adhere to their commitments, Americans in particular neither cooperated nor allowed others to cooperate.

It was stressed that it is unacceptable for the Islamic Republic of Iran to fulfill commitments unilaterally.