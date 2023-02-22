Saakashvili's health deteriorating

22 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili is only taking a “quarter to a third” of his necessary daily calorie intake in contradiction to efforts of professionals at the civilian clinic where he is undergoing treatment, doctors of the clinic said on Wednesday.

The Clinical Director of the Vivamedi clinic said that “all necessary medical services” had been ensured for Saakashvili at the facility, with doctors “doing their utmost” to ensure proper treatment, but added the efforts required the “same goal” of successful outcome of treatment from the patient, which he said was absent in the case of the former official.

The clinic’s endocrinologist revealed that Saakashvili was only taking the portion of the required daily intake despite being informed on “possible consequences”.

She highlighted health checks had ruled out “any organic reasons” for a loss of appetite and pointed to the patient's “subjective, psycho-emotional background, which is caused, as he himself acknowledged, by the forced restriction of freedom” in his detention.

"He only eats the food he wants. He eats about 300 to 400 calories a day, when an intake of at least 1,700 calories is necessary”, she noted.