Iran says keen on boosting cultural ties with Russia

22 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) of Iran Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipour said that the country is willing to widen cultural and scientific cooperation with Russia at the international and regional levels.

Imanipour, who is now in Moscow, made the remarks during his meeting with the head of Russia’s Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Evgeny Primakov.

He expressed hope that exchange of cultural delegations between Iran and Russia would prepare the grounds for implementation of mutual agreements.

Imanipour added that the Iranian government underlines the importance of development of ties with the neighbors, adding that relations with Russia is fortunately at a high level.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Iran’s cultural attaché in Russia Massoud Ahmadvand were also present in the meeting where the ambassador elaborated on bilateral cooperation and called on Iranian students studying in Russia to act as a bridge to promote Tehran-Moscow ties.