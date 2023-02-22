First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

22 Feb. 3:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world’s top-ranked padel players and entertainment stars are set to take part in the “Greatest show on court” with the inaugural World Padel League to be held in association with Dubai Sports Council at the Coca-Cola Arena from June 8 to 11.

The World Padel League will feature four teams, 24 of the world’s leading players, and four concerts with internationally renowned artists. The four-day event will be staged in Dubai by the same team that recently concluded the World Tennis League, which proved a huge success, Arab News writes.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of the World Padel League, said:

“Our goal is to innovate and marry world-class sport with entertainment to give fans a unique and immersive experience. After the success of the World Tennis League and with the incredible growth we see in padel, specifically regionally, we are excited to live up to promise for another blockbuster event.”

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: