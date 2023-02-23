EU fails to agree on another package of sanctions

23 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU ambassadors failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, negotiations will continue on Thursday afternoon.

"European Union countries did not reach agreement on Wednesday. <…> There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations," Reuters reported. Additional talks will be held on Thursday.

Earlier, a source in Brussels said, that the remaining differences are of a private nature. According to the source, all EU countries agree on the main point that the 10th package should enter into force on February 24.

The new package of sanctions will include trade restrictions against the supply of dual-use technologies and goods to Russia, including 47 types of electronic components that can be used to produce weapons. The European Commission estimates the volume of this package of sanctions at 11 billion euros.