U.S. to help Armenia with reforms

23 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Ambassador in Yerevan said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the White House will assist Armenia in implementing the reforms being carried out in the country.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, announced the U.S. readiness to help the country with reforms, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reports.

She said that Washington will make every effort to promote close relations between the White House and Yerevan. According to her, the U.S. will help the Armenian authorities with the implementation of reforms in the country.

In turn, Pashinyan expressed hope for the deepening, development and expansion of bilateral relations, as well as stressed the importance of U.S. assistance in implementing the reforms being carried out in the country.