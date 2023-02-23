Demand for Azerbaijani gas increases in Italy

23 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan last year exported to Italy over 8 billion thousand cubic meters of gas worth $11.5 billion. This is the largest volume of gas exports - 43.3% of all deliveries.

The export of gas volumes declared at the customs from Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 18,965,213,400 cubic meters, which is 5.4% less than in 2021, the press service of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

Gas export revenue in the reporting period amounted to $14,989,675,870, which is 2.7 times higher.

Gas supplies in the reporting period accounted for 39.29% of Azerbaijan's total exports (24.92% in 2021).