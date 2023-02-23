IAEA officials arrive in Tehran

23 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian nuclear chief said the officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are in Tehran and have been inspecting the country's nuclear facilities since Tuesday to resolve the ambiguities.

Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, noting Tehran is continuing its cooperation and relations with the IAEA within the framework of the safeguards agreements, according to ISNA.

Answering a question about the claim in a recent Bloomberg report that "Iran is enriching uranium to levels above 60%," Eslami noted that it was due to a misperception by one of the inspectors.

He said Iran is always careful to prevent any new ambiguity in the process of cooperation with the IAEA.