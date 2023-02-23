February 23: history of Defender of the Fatherland Day

23 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia annually celebrates February 23 as Defender of the Fatherland Day. The occasion dates back to the first years of the existence of the Russian Soviet Republic. In 1918, a decree "On Forced Recruitment into the Workers 'and Peasants' Red Army" was signed. Since 1923, February 23 has marked Red Army and Navy Day.

In 1946-1992, the holiday was celebrated as Soviet Army and Navy Day. In 1993-1995, it was celebrated as the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland.

In 2006, the plural was removed from the name of the holiday, and it became Defender of the Fatherland Day.

In 2002, February 23 was declared a non-working day for the first time (according to the new Labor Code of the Russian Federation signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 30, 2001).

The holiday is observed not just in Russia, but also in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.