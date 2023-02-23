Meeting of Russian, Iranian, Turkish and Syrian FMs being worked out

23 Feb. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A possibility of holding a quadripartite meeting between the foreign ministries of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Russia is being worked out to establish potential agreements between Ankara and Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"Iran has also expressed its desire to join the negotiation process... The modalities of holding a quadrilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers, involving Iran, are being worked out now. We all have a common goal to resolve the situation around Syria and stabilize the environment in the Middle East region," Bogdanov said.

The deputy foreign minister added that the current contacts of security forces and diplomats were supposed to lay down conditions for Syria-Turkey negotiations, which might pave the way for potential agreements.