Earthquake rocks Tajikistan today

23 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Tajikistan on Thursday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to its data, the epicenter was located 66 km to the southwest of the Murghab settlement with the population of 10,800. The source of the earthquake was 20 km below the surface. Earlier, a magnitude of 7.1 was reported.

According to China’s Earthquake Networks Center, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 08:37 Beijing time (03:37 Moscow time) with its source 10 km below the surface.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that another 5.2-magnitude tremor was recorded at 05:55 local time (03:55 Moscow time) 46 km to the west of Murghab with its source 67 km below the surface.