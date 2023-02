23 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,721 over the past day to 22,218,663, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

As many as 1,632 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,947 over the past day. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,407 over the past day.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,028 over the past day.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 395,938.