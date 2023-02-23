Armenia loses to Azerbaijan in International Court of Justice case

23 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Court of Justice supported Azerbaijan, rejecting Armenia's claims. In particular, the lawsuit on the issue of a peaceful environmental action on the Lachin road was rejected.

A briefing was held at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the International Court of Justice's decision on the republic's claims against Armenia and on the petitions of the Armenian side.

Racial discrimination

In September 2021, Baku filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice on the basis of the 1961 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. In December, the court granted one of the motions against Armenia. According to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, it is about detaining persons inciting ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis in Armenia and stopping the activities of relevant groups and organizations. He pointed out that the Armenian side has not yet complied with the decision of the international court.

Instead of complying with the court decision, the Armenian side submitted three issues for consideration. One of them concerned a peaceful eco-action on the Lachin road.

Eco-action on the Lachin road

“The lawsuit was that this action was allegedly fabricated, and its participants are acting on orders from the Azerbaijani government. In this regard, Armenia, having applied to the court, wanted to find confirmation of the artificial nature of the action,” the Deputy FM noted.

Evidence presented by Baku that the action was indeed organized by eco-activists convinced the court, on February 22, it rejected the request of Armenia and rejected the claim that the action was organized by the government of Azerbaijan.



Gas for the population of Karabakh

Elnur Mammadov said that Armenia's second petition claimed that the Azerbaijani government does not meet the needs of Armenians living in Karabakh, does not supply the region with gas, electricity and internet, allegedly violating the rights of the local population.



Azerbaijan pointed out in court that Armenia, which occupied these territories for 30 years, supplies the region with gas to this day. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side, if requested by Yerevan, is ready to cooperate in providing the region, and is also ready to repair the gas pipeline passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.



“The International Court supported the position of Azerbaijan in the decision announced yesterday on Armenia's petition. The decision stated that the Azerbaijani side did not interfere in the supply of gas, electricity and internet services, and these claims have no basis,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said.



The International Court of Justice rejected two of three Armenia's applications, the deputy minister concluded.