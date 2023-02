23 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Minister of Sports Seyed Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh was in a plane crash in the city of Baft. It became known that the helicopter crashed while landing.

The head of the sports department and other passengers who were on board the helicopter were taken to the hospital. According to doctors, two of the passengers were seriously injured. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as stable.

It was reported that the minister's adviser had died.