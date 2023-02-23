Kazakhstan starts oil exports to Germany

23 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Kazakhstan national oil pipeline "Kaztransoil" started to receive additional volumes of oil for further transportation to Germany.

It is reported that the process started on February 23. In total, by the end of the month, Kazakhstan is going to transport 20,000 tons of oil to the European country. Deliveries will be carried out via the Druzhba pipeline to the Adamova Zastava point with subsequent shipment to Germany. Russia had approved the use of the Druzhba oil pipeline for these purposes earlier. All three countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, and Germany - will benefit from these deliveries.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic approved the oil supply schedule for Germany.

According to the application of Kaztransoil, 1,2 million tons of oil will be delivered to Germany in a year.

Export of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany is delayed. It was planned to start it at the beginning of the month. According to the expert, this may indicate that there is not enough free oil in Kazakhstan.