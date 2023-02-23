Georgian PM holds talks with Turkish President

23 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili, paid an official visit to Türkiye, where he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, Garibashvili stressed that Georgia condoled with the people of Türkiye in connection with the devastating earthquake that shook the country, as a result of which more than 42,000 people died.

The prime minister also assured the Turkish leader that the Georgian authorities would continue supplying humanitarian aid to Türkiye. In addition to this, he emphasized that official Tbilisi remained committed to the bilateral strategic partnership.

The President of Türkiye, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Georgia for the support provided and especially noted the Georgian rescuers' professionalism.

Let us remind you that Georgia sent two batches of humanitarian aid, including food and medicines, to the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye. For these purposes, the Georgian authorities allocated one million lari, which is approximately $370,000.