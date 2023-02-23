Oman opens airspace for Israel

23 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Sultanate of Oman announced that it was opening the airspace to Israeli aircraft. This decision was made by the country's authorities in connection with the establishment of cooperation between Israel and Oman and the simultaneous deterioration of relations with Iran.

Due to the fact that Saudi Arabia had opened the airspace for Israeli aviation, the flight time from Israel to Asian countries will be reduced by more than two hours. Ultimately, this will increase the competitiveness of Israeli airlines and significantly reduce ticket prices for Israeli citizens.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, commenting on Oman's decision, said that "this is a historic event". It will "shorten the road to Asia and reduce the cost of flights for the Israelis".