Helicopter hard landing claims 4 lives in Kazakhstan

23 Feb. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four people died after a hard landing of a helicopter in the West Kazakhstan region. It is also reported about two injured people, they are provided with first aid at the site. There were six people on board at the time of the incident. At present, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to work at the place of the incident.

The helicopter was transporting specialists inspecting the pipeline in an open area near the village of Chapurino, 54 km from Uralsk.

