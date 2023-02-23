Israeli opposition declares war on Netanyahu

23 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Opposition leaders who protest against the Israeli government's ongoing judicial reform warned of a series of mass events that would "suspend traffic in the country, inevitably leading to economic losses".

According to former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, this is a real war against lawlessness in the country. "This is the most important war in my life. We are in a financial crisis and we are entering a security crisis", he said.

Further, the politician, addressing Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, called on him to join the protesters demanding a return to democratic norms.