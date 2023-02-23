EU fails to agree on 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions

23 Feb. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU member states did not agree on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions. Discussions on the sanctions package will continue on February 24.

Reuters writes about this, citing its own sources.

It was previously reported that the EU was unable to include restrictions on the export of Russian nuclear fuel and diamonds in this package.

According to the authors of the restriction package, these restrictions were intended as the main restrictions against the Russian side. Hungary, France, and Belgium were among the countries that opposed these measures.

What is known about the 10th package of sanctions today

In February, the main parameters of the new restrictions were named by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the ban will be imposed on the import of industrial and high-tech goods, electric discharge weapons, tear gas, as well as components using rare earth elements.

It is also planned to include politicians, military personnel and journalists (about a hundred people) and a number of Russian companies in the sanctions list.

The restrictions also imply disconnection of three Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system. According to sources, these banks are Alfa-Bank, Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank.