Polad Bulbul oglu holds talks with US Ambassador to Russia

23 Feb. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 23, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu held talks with his American counterpart Lynne Tracy, during which he congratulated her on her appointment to Moscow and wished her success in her work. He further informed Tracy about his work as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, organized meetings and cultural events.

The US diplomat, in turn, expressing gratitude for the reception, recalled that she visited Azerbaijan in 2022, where she was invited to meet with President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev.

In this regard, Tracy stressed that the United States is interested in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, including the soonest normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

In turn, Polad Bulbul oglu informed his colleague about the details of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, its history, spoke about the long-term and unsuccessful negotiation process, about the essence of numerous documents adopted on the conflict. The diplomat emphasized that the head of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, had been trying to resolve the conflict peacefully for many years, but due to the unconstructive position of Armenia, Azerbaijan had to resort to retaliatory measures.

Speaking about the results of the victory in the Patriotic War, Polad Bulbul oglu drew attention to the fact that the new generation of Azerbaijani youth is very patriotic, they fought for the liberation of their lands and there was not a single case of desertion in the Azerbaijani army. "After 30 years of occupation and a difficult war, it was Azerbaijan, on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, who proposed Armenia to sign a peace treaty", he said.

The US Ambassador to Russia condemned the treachorous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and expressed her condolences to the Azerbaijani side.

The diplomats also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the talks, the American diplomat expressed the hope that such meetings will be held in the future.