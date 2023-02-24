13,800 cases of coronavirus detected in Russia

24 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Russia, 13,800 people were infected with coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The most cases are detected in Moscow - 2,250.

According to official statistics, 13,829 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia over the past 24 hours.

In total, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 22,232,492 people got infected. 21,570,255 people recovered, of which 12,618 over past 25 hours. 786 patients were admitted to the hospital. 395,970 Russians became victims of the pandemic, 32 people died over the past 24 hours.

According to the daily statistics, the majority of the cases are registered in Moscow - 2,250. In St. Petersburg, 1,345 cases were detected over the past 24 hours, in the Moscow region - 309. There are 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Krasnodar Territory, 341 people fell ill in the Stavropol Territory, and 39 in Crimea. There are 24 infected in Dagestan, 48 in Kabardino-Balkaria, 13 in Adygea, 15 in Karachay-Cherkessia, 5 new infected in Chechnya and Ingushetia, and 30 in North Ossetia.

