Georgia to cut food prices

24 Feb. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Economy of Georgia is taking measures to reduce food prices. The authorities try to create optimal prices and avoid 100% margins.

Legislative changes and negotiations with business will take place in Georgia. The future measures will help reduce food prices in the country. Measures are taken on behalf of the Prime Minister. Irakli Garibashvili instructed to find out why in Georgia, the margin even on essential goods reaches 70-80%, sometimes, 100%.

Laws and competition

Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said that work on legislation would help create a competitive environment. It is not planned to set specific prices, they will be optimal in a competitive environment. "Prices will drop as much as possible," the minister said on the Rustavi 2 TV channel. The process will take several months.