Russian tourist flow to Türkiye increased in January

24 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The biggest group of foreigners visited Türkiye in January were Russians. Almost 280,000 tourists from Russia visited Turkiye in the first month of the year.

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic, most foreign tourists visited Turkey in January were from Russia.

Who goes to Türkiye

In the first month of 2023, 2 mn foreigners visited Türkiye. 279,800 visitors came from Russia, 167,000 from Bulgaria, 139,000 from Germany. Among the top five countries of origin are also Georgia and Iran.

Where do foreigners go?

The majority of the foreigners comes to Türkiye through Istanbul—59%. Resort Antalya in January welcomed 9% of all tourists.

The department noted that out of 2 mn foreigners, about 10,000 people spent less than a day in Türkiye.

Prospects

The flow of Russians to Türkiye may be facilitated by new flights. Aeroflot launches flights from Moscow to Izmir, Pobeda will send tourists to Antalya from Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Kazan, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Perm and Chelyabinsk.

In addition, it is planned to launch a ferry service with Türkiye via Sochi.