What EU Special Representative was doing in Yerevan

24 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, in Yerevan, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus met with the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council. The topic of the meeting was the implementation of the agreements reached in Brussels.

Today, a meeting was held in Armenia between EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

On Friday morning, the diplomat arrived in Yerevan for consultations. The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in Brussels during the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks.

Toivo Klaar wrote earlier on social media that he is starting a new visit to the South Caucasus. The first stop on his route was in the Armenian capital.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is considering visit to Baku.

