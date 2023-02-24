EU invites leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia to Brussels

24 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brussels may host a new round of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The invitations have been sent to the parties. The date of the possible meeting is not known yet.

Invitations have been received in Baku and Yerevan for new negotiations in Brussels, the parties will be able to "continue progress," the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing.

According to him, the authorities of the two countries had received an invitation to take part in the negotiations under the auspices of the EU in Brussels. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, is ready to organize the meeting. Price said that if Azerbaijan and Armenia accept the proposal, they will have the opportunity to "continue the progress" seen recently.

The date of the possible Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting in Brussels is not known. At the same time, Price did not exclude earlier that such negotiations could take place in the coming days.