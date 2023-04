25 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A medical helicopter crashed in the Volgograd Region, killing one person, regional emergency services said Tuesday.

"A medical helicopter crashed, one crew member died," TASS cited the emergency service representative as saying.

He specified that, according to preliminary information, an Ansat helicopter was en route to its deployment location in the settlement of Yerzovka, near Volgograd.