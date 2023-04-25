Moscow hosting military summit on Syria

25 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Defense and intelligence chiefs from Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria are holding a meeting in Moscow to discuss the Syrian issue.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed the participation of Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in the four-party talks. It was noted that this meeting will be a continuation of the negotiations between the defense and intelligence chiefs, which took place in Russia in late December.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in turn, said that the meeting with the goal of ensuring peace and tranquility in the region will be held in Moscow on April 25. Turkey’s defense chief told TRT television that a number of positive events is expected to follow the Moscow meeting.