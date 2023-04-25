Biden enters 2024 presidential race

25 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden has officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024, according to a video address released on Tuesday.

"Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they have to defend democracy. That’s why I’m running for re-election," Biden said.

Joseph Biden is the 46th president of the United States. He has become the oldest U.S. president at 78 years of age. So, already the oldest president in history - Joe Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also announced plans to run for re-election.

The U.S. elections

The United States will hold its presidential election in November 2024. Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to seek re-election in November 2022.