New Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan appointed

25 Apr. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bakhtiyor Saidov was approved as Minister of Foreign Affairs by the decree of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, press secretary of the head of state Sherzod Asadov announced.

Saidov's candidacy was approved by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament, Asadov added.

Saidov was appointed Acting Foreign Minister on December 30 last year. His predecessor Vladimir Norov, having worked in this post for nine months, headed the international institute of Central Asia.

Bakhtiyor Saidov graduated from the Tashkent State Economic University in 2002, and received a master's degree in 2004. He worked at the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade of Uzbekistan, and the Embassy of the Republic in South Korea.

He was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Board, General Manager of Uzbekengilsanoat JSC in January 2016. He began working as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to China, Mongolia and the Philippines with a residence in Beijing in July 2017. He served as the Minister of Education of Uzbekistan from November 2021 to December 2022.