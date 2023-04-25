S7 to increase number of flights to Türkiye and China

25 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian carrier S7 will expand its flight program from Siberia for the summer, and there will be more flights to popular cities in Türkiye and China.

During the summer period, the company will increase the number of flights between Novosibirsk, Antalya and Istanbul. Direct flights to Türkiye are traditionally in demand during the holiday season.

S7 is also preparing new flights to China.

"Since the end of May, sales for China-Novosibirsk-Urumqi, Irkutsk-Beijing flights have been resumed. We are concentrating on increasing the flight frequency now",

the CEO of S7 Group Dmitry Kudelkin shared.