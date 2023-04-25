Iran starts deliveries of goods to Saudi Arabia

25 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first batch of goods from Iran is sent to Saudi Arabia as part of the normalization process between the countries launched after the restoration of diplomatic relations. The Minister of Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the start of exports.

According to Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin, establishing exports from the Islamic Republic to the kingdom has now become a topical issue.

"Employees of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Mines initiated the process of exporting goods",

Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin said

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh

Active restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia started after diplomats from both sides signed a document in Beijing in March.

They plan to open embassies and diplomatic missions within two months.