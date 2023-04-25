Russian Foreign Ministry assesses situation around Palestinian-Israeli crisis

25 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the events that were taking place in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, as well as on the line of separation between Israel, Lebanon and Syria increased tension in the region to an extremely dangerous level.

"Since the beginning of the year, as a result of military raids in Jenin, Jericho, Nablus, Huwar, clashes in connection with the violation of the status of holy places have claimed the lives of more than a hundred Palestinians, with thousands of wounded. The number of victims among Israelis is also growing",

he said at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.