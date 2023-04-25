Novak and Nabiullina to go to Iran

25 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina will visit Iran in May, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzade said.

According to him, the Russian delegation will visit Iran in May to sign a number of documents aimed at expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Asadzade noted that the Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who will be accompanied by the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other high-ranking officials.

The delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian officials to explore ways to expand cooperation in oil, gas and petrochemical trade.