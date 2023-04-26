Georgia ready to further deepen cooperation with NATO

26 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed his Government’s “readiness” to further deepen political dialogue and practical cooperation with NATO "in all dimensions".

"As one of the reliable and capable partners, Georgia has quite a good experience in contributing to the missions of the Alliance. We contribute to Euro-Atlantic peace and security, and this is well known to all," the PM noted in his remarks at a press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.