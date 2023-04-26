Russian Foreign Ministry assess possibility of dialogue with U.S.

26 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow is no more interested in dialogue with the United States than Washington is, but only on a level playing field, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are no more interested in this dialogue than they are. They think that everyone will go cap in hand to them and Russia, among others, will beg them: let us begin discussing some issues we are interested in. We can but only on equal footing. Only when our interests are 100% taken into account. No other way," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Washington is unwilling to resume dialogue on strategic stability and regional matters. "When they are ripe, when they demonstrate interest, we will see based on our interest at that time," he added.