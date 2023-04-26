Armenia unveils monument to terrorists killing Turks and Azerbaijanis

26 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the unveiling of a monument to the terrorist Nemesis operation in Yerevan on April 25 of this year

On April 23, a monument was unveiled in Yerevan dedicated to the terrorist operation "Nemesis", during which a number of the Ottoman Empire and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic officials were killed.

"Building this monument with the permission and approval of the relevant government agencies of Armenia, the participation of the Deputy Mayor of Armenia who is a member of the ruling party, as well as other officials in the unveiling ceremony is the promotion of the terrorist policy by Armenia and the propaganda of terrorist acts carried out throughout the history," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan's ministry noted that the support of terrorism at the state level, which has been used by radical Armenian groups throughout history, must be strongly condemned by the international community, and in order to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, the policy of terrorism should be stopped by Armenia.

As noted in the statement, Armenian terrorism, extremism, aggressive separatism, and all forms and manifestations of racial discrimination must be fought decisively without any ambiguity or double standards.