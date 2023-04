26 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude of 4.1 was recorded in Turkey's Adana Province this morning, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Turkish government.

It was informed that this quake was registered at 7:48am (local time). The epicenter of this tremor was located at a depth of 7 km/

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.